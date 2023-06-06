How to Watch the Astros vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 6
Kevin Gausman gets the nod for the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday at Rogers Centre against Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET in this second game of a four-game series.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Time: 7:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SNET
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 67 home runs.
- Houston ranks 15th in the majors with a .404 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros' .250 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored 278 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Astros have an on-base percentage of .320 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Astros rank seventh in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of eight whiffs per contest.
- Houston strikes out 9.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-best in MLB.
- Houston has pitched to a 3.25 ERA this season, which ranks first in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.217 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Hunter Brown (5-2) will make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up five earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Minnesota Twins.
- In 11 starts this season, he's earned five quality starts.
- Brown has made six starts of five or more innings in 11 chances this season, and averages 5.6 frames when he pitches.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|W 9-6
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|L 2-1
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 11-4
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|José Berríos
|6/9/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Logan Allen
|6/10/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Triston McKenzie
|6/11/2023
|Guardians
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Shane Bieber
