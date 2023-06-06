Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks while batting .254.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 87th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.
- Bregman enters this game on a 12-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .375 with one homer.
- In 40 of 60 games this season (66.7%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in 13.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 60), and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 23 games this season (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (8.3%).
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.176
|AVG
|.242
|.265
|OBP
|.390
|.230
|SLG
|.455
|2
|XBH
|7
|1
|HR
|3
|4
|RBI
|12
|12/8
|K/BB
|5/16
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|28
|21 (65.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (67.9%)
|7 (21.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (28.6%)
|16 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (42.9%)
|5 (15.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (10.7%)
|11 (34.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (42.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Blue Jays have the ninth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- The Blue Jays give up the third-most home runs in baseball (82 total, 1.3 per game).
- Gausman (4-3 with a 2.76 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 75 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 13th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 6 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 2.76 ERA ranks 13th, 1.120 WHIP ranks 26th, and 12 K/9 ranks fourth among qualifying pitchers this season.
