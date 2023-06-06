Adolis García Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 6
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Adolis Garcia -- with a slugging percentage of .333 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Matthew Liberatore on the mound, on June 6 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Matthew Liberatore
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia has 10 doubles, 14 home runs and 20 walks while batting .260.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 102nd, and he is 30th in the league in slugging.
- Garcia enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .286.
- Garcia has reached base via a hit in 36 games this year (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 14 of those games.
- In 19.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has an RBI in 26 of 58 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 51.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (20.7%).
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|17
|.294
|AVG
|.209
|.342
|OBP
|.300
|.603
|SLG
|.373
|9
|XBH
|5
|6
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|14
|13/5
|K/BB
|22/10
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|18 (64.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|18 (60.0%)
|8 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (20.0%)
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (43.3%)
|7 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (13.3%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (33.3%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (61 total, one per game).
- Liberatore (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals, his third this season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday, May 26 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
