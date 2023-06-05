Jonah Heim Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Cardinals - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonah Heim -- with a slugging percentage of .553 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Adam Wainwright on the mound, on June 5 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim is hitting .297 with 14 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 17th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
- Heim will look to extend his eight-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with one homer during his last games.
- Heim has picked up a hit in 37 of 50 games this season, with multiple hits 16 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has had at least one RBI in 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), with two or more RBI 11 times (22.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 22 of 50 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|16
|.283
|AVG
|.345
|.345
|OBP
|.415
|.660
|SLG
|.448
|10
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|11
|14/4
|K/BB
|9/7
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|27
|16 (69.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|21 (77.8%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (37.0%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (33.3%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (44.4%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 61 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Wainwright (2-1 with a 6.15 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 41-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.15, with 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .325 batting average against him.
