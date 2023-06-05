Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - June 5
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 3:24 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Monday, Chas McCormick (.531 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Stadium: Rogers Centre
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: SNET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Explore More About This Game
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has seven doubles, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .237.
- In 53.6% of his 28 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 17.9% of his games in 2023, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven home a run in nine games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|7
|.286
|AVG
|.233
|.474
|OBP
|.281
|.571
|SLG
|.400
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|3
|RBI
|6
|3/4
|K/BB
|10/2
|3
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is fourth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Blue Jays rank 24th in baseball in home runs allowed (78 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Manoah (1-6) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 48 strikeouts through 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.46 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.
