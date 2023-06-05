The Toronto Blue Jays (33-27) and Houston Astros (35-24) square off on Monday at 7:07 PM ET, beginning a four-game series at Rogers Centre.

The probable starters are Alek Manoah (1-6) for the Blue Jays and Brandon Bielak (2-2) for the Astros.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV: SNET

SNET Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (1-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Bielak - HOU (2-2, 3.19 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Bielak

Bielak (2-2) takes the mound first for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.19 ERA in 31 2/3 innings pitched, with 28 strikeouts.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 3.19 ERA and 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .275 to opposing hitters.

Bielak has yet to register a quality start this season.

Bielak will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 5.2 innings per outing.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alek Manoah

The Blue Jays' Manoah (1-6) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up two earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 25-year-old has pitched in 12 games this season with an ERA of 5.46, a 1.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.769.

He has started 12 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

In 12 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

