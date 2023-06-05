Sportsbooks have set player props for Bo Bichette, Yordan Alvarez and others when the Toronto Blue Jays host the Houston Astros at Rogers Centre on Monday at 7:07 PM ET.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info

When: Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Monday, June 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET Where: Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: SNET

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Alvarez Stats

Alvarez has collected 52 hits with 11 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks. He has driven in 51 runs.

He has a .274/.389/.568 slash line on the season.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Angels Jun. 4 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 vs. Angels Jun. 2 2-for-4 2 1 2 5 vs. Angels Jun. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins May. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 57 hits with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with one stolen base.

He has a .256/.358/.404 slash line on the season.

Bregman enters this matchup looking to extend his 11-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .444 with a double, two home runs, six walks and 13 RBI.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Jun. 4 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Angels Jun. 3 1-for-1 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Angels Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Angels Jun. 1 1-for-3 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Twins May. 31 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays

Alek Manoah Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Manoah Stats

Alek Manoah (1-6) will take the mound for the Blue Jays, his 13th start of the season.

In 12 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 12 starts, Manoah has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 4.8 frames per outing.

Manoah Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Brewers May. 31 4.0 3 2 2 2 3 at Rays May. 25 3.0 3 5 4 6 5 vs. Orioles May. 20 5.2 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Yankees May. 15 4.0 6 5 5 3 7 at Phillies May. 9 4.2 4 3 3 1 4

Bo Bichette Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Bichette Stats

Bichette has 84 hits with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 13 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .326/.360/.516 so far this season.

Bichette Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 4 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jun. 3 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Mets Jun. 2 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Brewers May. 31 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Guerrero Stats

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 13 doubles, nine home runs, 21 walks and 37 RBI (65 total hits). He has stolen three bases.

He's slashing .289/.356/.467 on the season.

Guerrero heads into this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Guerrero Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mets Jun. 4 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mets Jun. 3 1-for-4 0 0 1 2 1 at Mets Jun. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers Jun. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Brewers May. 31 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

