On Monday, Alex Bregman (.639 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, June 5, 2023

Monday, June 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: SNET

SNET Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has an OPS of .761, fueled by an OBP of .358 and a team-best slugging percentage of .404 this season.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 99th in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .467 with one homer.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 66.1% of his games this season (39 of 59), with multiple hits 15 times (25.4%).

In 13.6% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

In 39.0% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 28 games this year, with multiple runs five times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 32 GP 27 21 (65.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 7 (21.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 16 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 5 (15.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (34.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings