Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .481 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the mound, on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .231 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Diaz has picked up a hit in 12 of 23 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 23 games played this season, and in 2.8% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has had an RBI in six games this season.
- He has scored in 10 games this year (43.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.214
|.313
|OBP
|.226
|.308
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|14
|5 (55.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|6 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (4-2) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, the righty went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.89, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .253 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.