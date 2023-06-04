On Sunday, Robbie Grossman (.412 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Miller. First pitch is at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Mariners.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

Bryce Miller TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

Grossman has picked up a hit in 64.0% of his 50 games this season, with at least two hits in 16.0% of those games.

Looking at the 50 games he has played this year, he's went deep in six of them (12.0%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Grossman has an RBI in 16 of 50 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 25 games this year (50.0%), including seven multi-run games (14.0%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 13 .294 AVG .173 .367 OBP .228 .529 SLG .173 6 XBH 0 3 HR 0 12 RBI 4 15/7 K/BB 16/3 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 26 17 (70.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%) 4 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 8 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

