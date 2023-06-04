Top Player Prop Bets for Rangers vs. Mariners on June 4, 2023
The Texas Rangers host the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Marcus Semien, Ty France and others in this contest.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Nathan Eovaldi Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +105)
Eovaldi Stats
- The Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi (7-2) will make his 12th start of the season.
- He has seven quality starts in 11 chances this season.
- Eovaldi has 11 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- The 33-year-old's 2.42 ERA ranks sixth, .996 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 37th among qualified pitchers in the majors this season.
Eovaldi Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|5.0
|4
|0
|0
|4
|3
|at Pirates
|May. 23
|9.0
|6
|1
|1
|5
|1
|vs. Braves
|May. 17
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|May. 11
|8.2
|3
|0
|0
|12
|1
|at Angels
|May. 6
|8.0
|5
|0
|0
|5
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Nathan Eovaldi's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 72 hits with 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 47 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .304/.371/.506 on the season.
- Semien hopes to build on a 22-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .304 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|4-for-6
|4
|1
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has nine doubles, 14 home runs, 20 walks and 50 RBI (55 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a slash line of .257/.320/.495 on the year.
- Garcia enters this matchup looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, a walk and an RBI.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 31
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Tigers
|May. 30
|4-for-5
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|at Tigers
|May. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Marcus Semien, Adolis García or other Rangers players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
France Stats
- France has 17 doubles, five home runs, 16 walks and 26 RBI (59 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a .265/.337/.408 slash line on the year.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Rodríguez Stats
- Julio Rodriguez has collected 57 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 17 walks. He has driven in 32 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a .246/.306/.435 slash line on the season.
- Rodriguez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a home run and four RBI.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rangers
|Jun. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Rangers
|Jun. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 31
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|vs. Yankees
|May. 30
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|May. 29
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|5
|0
Bet on player props for Ty France, Julio Rodríguez or other Mariners players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.