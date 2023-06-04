Rangers vs. Mariners Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 4
Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (37-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-29) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers coming out on top. Game time is at 2:35 PM on June 4.
The Rangers will give the ball to Nathan Eovaldi (7-2, 2.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will turn to Bryce Miller (3-2, 3.00 ERA).
Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, June 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rangers 5, Mariners 3.
Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Rangers Performance Insights
- In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Rangers have a record of 5-1.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Texas and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Rangers have a record of 5-1-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- The Rangers have won 21, or 67.7%, of the 31 games they've played as favorites this season.
- Texas is 16-4 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Rangers, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- Texas has scored the most runs (364) in baseball so far this year.
- The Rangers have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
Rangers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 29
|@ Tigers
|W 5-0
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Matthew Boyd
|May 30
|@ Tigers
|W 10-6
|Martín Pérez vs Alex Faedo
|May 31
|@ Tigers
|L 3-2
|Dane Dunning vs Joey Wentz
|June 2
|Mariners
|W 2-0
|Jon Gray vs Luis Castillo
|June 3
|Mariners
|W 16-6
|Andrew Heaney vs Bryan Woo
|June 4
|Mariners
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Bryce Miller
|June 5
|Cardinals
|-
|Martín Pérez vs Adam Wainwright
|June 6
|Cardinals
|-
|Dane Dunning vs Matthew Liberatore
|June 7
|Cardinals
|-
|Jon Gray vs Jack Flaherty
|June 9
|@ Rays
|-
|Andrew Heaney vs Josh Fleming
|June 10
|@ Rays
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi vs Taj Bradley
