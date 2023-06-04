Mitch Garver -- 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the hill, on June 4 at 2:35 PM ET.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Mariners.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

  • Garver has three home runs and three walks while hitting .292.
  • Garver has gotten a hit in five of seven games this season (71.4%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in two of seven games played this year, and in 11.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Garver has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored in three of seven games (42.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
.357 AVG .000
.400 OBP .286
.786 SLG .000
2 XBH 0
2 HR 0
6 RBI 0
4/1 K/BB 3/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 2
5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Mariners have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to surrender 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the least in the league.
  • The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) out to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw 4 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering 11 hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .185 against him.
