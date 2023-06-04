The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon and his .469 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 10 doubles, a triple, a home run and eight walks while batting .295.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 20th, his on-base percentage ranks 96th, and he is 125th in the league in slugging.

Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this season (33 of 44), with at least two hits 14 times (31.8%).

He has homered in only one game this year.

In nine games this year, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in 24 of 44 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .226 AVG .343 .234 OBP .371 .242 SLG .463 1 XBH 7 0 HR 0 3 RBI 3 7/1 K/BB 9/2 1 SB 2 Home Away 21 GP 23 15 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (78.3%) 6 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (34.8%) 10 (47.6%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (60.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Angels Pitching Rankings