Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Sunday, Jeremy Pena (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Angels.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Odds
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has an OPS of .755, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Pena is batting .438 during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.
- Pena has had a hit in 37 of 56 games this year (66.1%), including multiple hits 16 times (28.6%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Pena has driven home a run in 18 games this year (32.1%), including more than one RBI in 12.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored a run in 27 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|25
|20 (64.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|7 (22.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|17 (54.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (12.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.40 team ERA that ranks 19th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 4-2 with a 4.89 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 42 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 27-year-old has a 4.89 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.