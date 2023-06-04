Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jacob Meyers (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Angels.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .243 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 13 walks.
- Meyers has recorded a hit in 26 of 42 games this season (61.9%), including nine multi-hit games (21.4%).
- He has homered in 11.9% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Meyers has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.2%), including more than one RBI in 11.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 17 games this year (40.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.304
|.273
|OBP
|.347
|.340
|SLG
|.413
|3
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|19
|13 (56.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|13 (68.4%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (26.3%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (42.1%)
|4 (17.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.3%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (31.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in the league.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Angels rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (66 total, 1.1 per game).
- Canning (4-2) takes the mound for the Angels in his ninth start of the season. He has a 4.89 ERA in 42 1/3 innings pitched, with 39 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw six innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.89 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while allowing a batting average of .253 to his opponents.
