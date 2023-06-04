Ezequiel Duran Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 4
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Ezequiel Duran (.421 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 67 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Mariners.
Ezequiel Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Mariners Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Mariners Player Props
|Rangers vs Mariners Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Mariners Prediction
|How to Watch Rangers vs Mariners
|Rangers vs Mariners Odds
Ezequiel Duran At The Plate
- Duran has eight doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .307.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 27 of 41 games this season (65.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (29.3%).
- In 17.1% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has picked up an RBI in 34.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 19.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year (17 of 41), with two or more runs four times (9.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.370
|AVG
|.245
|.383
|OBP
|.302
|.609
|SLG
|.347
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|6
|8/1
|K/BB
|17/0
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|18
|17 (73.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (55.6%)
|6 (26.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (33.3%)
|8 (34.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (50.0%)
|5 (21.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (11.1%)
|9 (39.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (27.8%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mariners pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Mariners' 3.84 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Mariners give up the fewest home runs in baseball (51 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Mariners are sending Miller (3-2) to the mound for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.00 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .185 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.