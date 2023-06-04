As they try for the series sweep on Sunday, June 4, J.P. France will toe the rubber for the Houston Astros (35-23) as they take on the Los Angeles Angels (30-30), who will counter with Griffin Canning. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:10 PM ET at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Angels have +125 odds to win. Houston is favored on the run line (-1.5). A 9-run over/under is set for the game.

Astros vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (1-1, 4.00 ERA) vs Canning - LAA (4-2, 4.89 ERA)

Astros vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 25, or 59.5%, of the 42 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 60.8% chance to win.

The Astros went 6-2 across the eight games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the total six times.

The Angels have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, the Angels have been victorious three times in six chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.