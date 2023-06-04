Alex Bregman and his .500 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (145 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels and Griffin Canning on June 4 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a home run and four RBI) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, June 4, 2023

Sunday, June 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Griffin Canning

Griffin Canning TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is hitting .251 with seven doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 34 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 97th, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 103rd in the league in slugging.

Bregman enters this game on a 10-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .467 with two homers.

Bregman has picked up a hit in 65.5% of his 58 games this season, with more than one hit in 24.1% of them.

Looking at the 58 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in eight of them (13.8%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (39.7%), with more than one RBI in nine of them (15.5%).

He has scored in 48.3% of his games this year (28 of 58), with two or more runs five times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .176 AVG .242 .265 OBP .390 .230 SLG .455 2 XBH 7 1 HR 3 4 RBI 12 12/8 K/BB 5/16 0 SB 0 Home Away 31 GP 27 20 (64.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (66.7%) 6 (19.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (29.6%) 16 (51.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (44.4%) 5 (16.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.1%) 11 (35.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings