Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yordan Alvarez -- .156 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on June 3 at 4:10 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his most recent game against the Angels.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +275)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez has 51 hits and an OBP of .391, both of which rank first among Houston hitters this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage, and third in slugging.
- Alvarez has picked up a hit in 37 of 51 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (25.5%), homering in 6.8% of his plate appearances.
- In 25 games this year (49.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (29.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 31 games this season (60.8%), including five multi-run games (9.8%).
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|14
|.283
|AVG
|.283
|.389
|OBP
|.387
|.500
|SLG
|.623
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|19
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/7
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|21 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (69.6%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (26.1%)
|16 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (65.2%)
|5 (17.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|8 (34.8%)
|11 (39.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|14 (60.9%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.31).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs allowed (64 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sandoval (3-4 with a 3.42 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 55 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty tossed six innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.42, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .231 batting average against him.
