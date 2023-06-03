Saturday's game between the Texas Rangers (36-20) and the Seattle Mariners (29-28) at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Rangers securing the victory. First pitch is at 4:05 PM on June 3.

Andrew Heaney (4-3) will take the mound for the Rangers in this matchup. The Mariners, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Rangers vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW

Rangers vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Rangers 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Rangers Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 4-2.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have won four of their last five games against the spread.

The Rangers have won 20, or 66.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Texas has a record of 15-6, a 71.4% win rate, when favored by -145 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for the Rangers.

Texas leads MLB with 348 runs scored this season.

The Rangers have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.62).

