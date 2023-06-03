Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Mariners - June 3
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.282 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .275 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 27 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 50th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 89th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 78.6% of his 56 games this year, with multiple hits in 25.0% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 8.9% of his games in 2023 (five of 56), and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 44.6% of his games this season, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (51.8%), including nine games with multiple runs (16.1%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|31
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|26 (83.9%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (29.0%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|16 (51.6%)
|3 (12.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.5%)
|13 (52.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|12 (38.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.62 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Mariners pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
