Mitch Garver is available when the Texas Rangers take on the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on June 3 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.

Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate

Garver is batting .263 with two home runs and three walks.

Garver has had a base hit in four of six games this season, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a home run in one of six games, and in 9.1% of his plate appearances.

Garver has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 .357 AVG .000 .400 OBP .286 .786 SLG .000 2 XBH 0 2 HR 0 6 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 0 Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings