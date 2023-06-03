After batting .306 with four doubles, two walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Angels (who will hand the ball to Patrick Sandoval) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Saturday, June 3, 2023

Saturday, June 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .452, fueled by 20 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 42nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 42nd and he is 64th in slugging.

Tucker has picked up a hit in 66.1% of his 56 games this year, with more than one hit in 28.6% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

In 23 games this season (41.1%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (16.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 33.9% of his games this year (19 of 56), with two or more runs three times (5.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 30 GP 26 18 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 10 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (13.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings