How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 3
Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels hit the field on Saturday at Minute Maid Park against Cristian Javier, who will start for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: MLB Network
Read More About This Game
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 19th in MLB action with 60 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .394.
- The Astros have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.246).
- Houston is the 16th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.5 runs per game (257 total).
- The Astros are 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .316.
- Astros hitters strike out eight times per game, the seventh-lowest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.21).
- The Astros have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.213).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Javier (6-1) takes the mound for the Astros in his 12th start of the season. He has a 2.97 ERA in 63 2/3 innings pitched, with 67 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Oakland Athletics, the righty went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Javier enters this game with six quality starts under his belt this season.
- Javier will try to build on a 12-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.7 innings per appearance).
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-2
|Home
|Ronel Blanco
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|W 6-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|-
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Kevin Gausman
|6/7/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Chris Bassitt
|6/8/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|José Berríos
