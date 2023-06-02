One game after exploding for 25 points in a 94-89 victory over the Lynx, Natasha Howard leads the Dallas Wings (3-1) on the road versus the Washington Mystics (2-2) on Friday, June 2, 2023. It will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

The matchup has no line set.

Wings vs. Mystics Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, June 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C.

St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington D.C. TV: ION

Wings vs. Mystics Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 84 Wings 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Wings vs. Mystics

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-7.5)

Washington (-7.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Wings vs. Mystics Spread & Total Insights

Dallas put together a 17-12-0 ATS record last year.

Dallas' games hit the over 18 out of 29 times last season.

Wings Performance Insights

On offense, the Wings posted 82.9 points per game (fourth-ranked in league) last season. They allowed 82.8 points per contest at the other end of the court (seventh-ranked).

Dallas pulled down 33.8 rebounds per game last year (eighth-ranked in WNBA), and it gave up just 32.7 rebounds per contest (third-best).

The Wings were top-five last year in turnovers, second-best in the league with 12.7 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they ranked eighth with 13.4 forced turnovers per contest.

With 7.8 threes per game, the Wings were fifth in the WNBA. They sported a 34.3% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked eighth in the league.

The Wings gave up 7.3 three-pointers per game (fifth-ranked in league). They allowed opponents to shoot 34.3% (seventh-ranked) from downtown.

In terms of shot breakdown, Dallas took 66.9% two-pointers (accounting for 73.9% of the team's baskets) and 33.1% threes (26.1%).

