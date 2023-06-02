Robbie Grossman and his .368 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Seattle Mariners and Luis Castillo on June 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Discover More About This Game

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .240 with six doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.
  • Grossman has picked up a hit in 64.6% of his 48 games this season, with multiple hits in 16.7% of them.
  • He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 48), and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Grossman has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in four contests.
  • In 52.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (14.6%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 13
.294 AVG .173
.367 OBP .228
.529 SLG .173
6 XBH 0
3 HR 0
12 RBI 4
15/7 K/BB 16/3
0 SB 0
22 GP 26
16 (72.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 15 (57.7%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (15.4%)
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 13 (50.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (30.8%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Mariners have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.66).
  • Mariners pitchers combine to allow the fewest home runs in baseball (47 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Castillo makes the start for the Mariners, his 12th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.69 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 63 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 2.69 ERA ranks ninth, .990 WHIP ranks sixth, and 10.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
