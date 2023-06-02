The Texas Rangers (35-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 20-game hit streak, when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound, while Jon Gray (5-1) will answer the bell for the Rangers.

Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray

Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.81, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.

Gray has five quality starts this year.

Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

Jon Gray vs. Mariners

He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored while batting .228 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .381 slugging percentage (26th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 61 home runs (18th in the league).

Gray has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo

Castillo (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, a 5.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .990 in 11 games this season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).

Luis Castillo vs. Rangers

The Rangers have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They are batting .272 for the campaign with 71 home runs, ninth in the league.

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 8-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in five innings this season.

