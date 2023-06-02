Rangers vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - June 2
The Texas Rangers (35-20) will look to Marcus Semien, riding a 20-game hit streak, when they square off against the Seattle Mariners (29-27) at 8:05 PM ET on Friday, at Globe Life Field.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Luis Castillo (4-2) to the mound, while Jon Gray (5-1) will answer the bell for the Rangers.
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM
Rangers vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jon Gray
- Gray makes the start for the Rangers, his 11th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 46 strikeouts over 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Friday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 2.81, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opponents have a .215 batting average against him.
- Gray has five quality starts this year.
- Gray will aim to go five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.
Jon Gray vs. Mariners
- He meets a Mariners offense that ranks 19th in the league with 249 total runs scored while batting .228 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .381 slugging percentage (26th in MLB action) and has hit a total of 61 home runs (18th in the league).
- Gray has a 1.29 ERA and a 0.571 WHIP against the Mariners this season in seven innings pitched, allowing a .167 batting average over one appearance.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luis Castillo
- Castillo (4-2) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 12th start of the season.
- The right-hander allowed one hit in six scoreless innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 2.69, a 5.07 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .990 in 11 games this season.
- He's going for his third straight quality start.
- Castillo has pitched five or more innings in 11 straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.69), sixth in WHIP (.990), and 10th in K/9 (10.7).
Luis Castillo vs. Rangers
- The Rangers have scored 346 runs this season, which ranks first in MLB. They are batting .272 for the campaign with 71 home runs, ninth in the league.
- The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 8-for-23 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI in five innings this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.