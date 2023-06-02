When the Seattle Mariners (29-27) and Texas Rangers (35-20) face off in the series opener at Globe Life Field on Friday, June 2, Luis Castillo will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Rangers will send Jon Gray to the mound. The game will begin at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Mariners as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rangers -105 moneyline odds. An 8-run over/under has been set for the matchup.

Rangers vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (4-2, 2.69 ERA) vs Gray - TEX (5-1, 2.81 ERA)

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Rangers vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 40 times this season and won 23, or 57.5%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 23-17 (winning 57.5% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Mariners played as the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and finished 7-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Seattle and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 21 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (57.1%) in those games.

The Rangers have a win-loss record of 9-8 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have a record of 2-1.

Texas and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rangers vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Corey Seager 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Nate Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Marcus Semien 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Travis Jankowski 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+1250) 0.5 (+340) Robbie Grossman 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +240 - 2nd

