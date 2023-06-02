The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker (.343 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with two doubles) against the Angels.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has an OPS of .799, fueled by an OBP of .353 and a team-best slugging percentage of .446 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 72nd in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 65.5% of his games this year (36 of 55), with at least two hits 15 times (27.3%).

Looking at the 55 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (12.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has had at least one RBI in 40.0% of his games this season (22 of 55), with more than one RBI nine times (16.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.5%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 29 GP 26 17 (58.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 8 (27.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 10 (34.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (13.8%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Angels Pitching Rankings