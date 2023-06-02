On Friday, Jonah Heim (.293 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Seattle Mariners, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Castillo. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Tigers.

Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023

Friday, June 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Mariners Starter: Luis Castillo

Luis Castillo TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Jonah Heim At The Plate

Heim is hitting .286 with 12 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage, and 62nd in slugging.

Heim will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 in his last outings.

Heim has had a hit in 34 of 47 games this season (72.3%), including multiple hits 14 times (29.8%).

In six games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate).

Heim has driven in a run in 23 games this year (48.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (19.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 19 games this year (40.4%), including eight multi-run games (17.0%).

Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 16 .283 AVG .345 .345 OBP .415 .660 SLG .448 10 XBH 4 5 HR 1 17 RBI 11 14/4 K/BB 9/7 0 SB 1 Home Away 20 GP 27 13 (65.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (77.8%) 4 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (37.0%) 10 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (33.3%) 5 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 11 (55.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 12 (44.4%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings