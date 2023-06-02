Jacob Meyers -- with a slugging percentage of .600 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on June 2 at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Friday, June 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers is hitting .241 with seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 61.0% of his games this year (25 of 41), Meyers has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (22.0%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 12.2% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his plate appearances.
  • In 26.8% of his games this year, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In five of those games (12.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 16 of 41 games (39.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 13
.200 AVG .304
.273 OBP .347
.340 SLG .413
3 XBH 5
2 HR 0
6 RBI 5
18/5 K/BB 12/2
0 SB 1
Home Away
22 GP 19
12 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 13 (68.4%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (26.3%)
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
4 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.3%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (31.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.27 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Angels rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 2.91 ERA and 90 strikeouts in 65 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 2.91 ERA ranks 15th, .954 WHIP ranks second, and 12.5 K/9 ranks third.
