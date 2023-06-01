The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Twins.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
Yainer Diaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
  • In 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
  • He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Diaz has had an RBI in five games this season.
  • He has scored in nine games this season (40.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 9
.231 AVG .214
.313 OBP .226
.308 SLG .286
1 XBH 2
0 HR 0
1 RBI 2
3/1 K/BB 8/1
0 SB 0
Home Away
8 GP 14
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (50.0%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.1%)
5 (62.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.1%)
2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
  • Detmers (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has put up a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
