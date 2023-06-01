Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Yainer Diaz and his .444 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no home run), battle starting pitcher Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-2 against the Twins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is batting .226 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this season (11 of 22), Diaz has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (13.6%) he recorded at least two.
- He has gone deep in two of 22 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Diaz has had an RBI in five games this season.
- He has scored in nine games this season (40.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|.231
|AVG
|.214
|.313
|OBP
|.226
|.308
|SLG
|.286
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|2
|3/1
|K/BB
|8/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (50.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.1%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (28.6%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.1%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (21.4%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 62 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 14th in the league).
- Detmers (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.93 ERA in 45 2/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander threw five innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing three earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
