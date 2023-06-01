Rockets Odds to Win 2023 NBA Championship
The Houston Rockets (15-51) currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next play at home against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 PM ET.
Rockets NBA Championship Odds
|Odds
|League Rank
|Payout
|To Win the NBA Championship
|+100000
|25th
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Make the Finals
|+50000
|-
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Rockets Standings Information
The Rockets are currently 15th in the Western Conference, 17.0 games behind the 10th-place Pelicans, and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.
|Team
|Games Back
|6
|Golden State Warriors
|12.5
|7
|Minnesota Timberwolves
|12.5
|8
|Dallas Mavericks
|12.5
|9
|Los Angeles Lakers
|14.0
|10
|New Orleans Pelicans
|14.0
|11
|Utah Jazz
|14.5
|12
|Oklahoma City Thunder
|15.0
|13
|Portland Trail Blazers
|15.0
|14
|San Antonio Spurs
|29.5
|15
|Houston Rockets
|31.0
Rockets Team Stats
- The Rockets have put together a 15-51 record so far this season.
- The Rockets have a 9-23 record at home and a 6-28 record on the road.
- The Rockets have won two games (2-2) when playing as the favorite, while going 13-49 when listed as underdogs.
- The Rockets have won only one contest when favored by three or fewer points this season (1-1) and one game when favored by 3.5 or more points (1-1).
- While the Rockets are victorious in two games this season when they were playing as underdogs by three or fewer points (2-4), they are 11-45 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.
Rockets' Top Players
- Jalen Green leads the Rockets in scoring, tallying 21.8 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
- Houston's leading rebounder is Alperen Sengun, averaging 8.8 boards per game, and its best passer is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.7 assists per game.
- The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.
- Tari Eason is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.
