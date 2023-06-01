The Houston Rockets (15-51) currently have +100000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA championship. They next play at home against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 11 at 8:00 PM ET.

Find the latest NBA odds with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Rockets NBA Championship Odds

Odds League Rank Payout To Win the NBA Championship +100000 25th Bet $100 to win $100000 To Make the Finals +50000 - Bet $100 to win $50000

Think the Rockets can make a run this season? Put your picks to the test and bet with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockets Standings Information

The Rockets are currently 15th in the Western Conference, 17.0 games behind the 10th-place Pelicans, and would not make the playoffs if the season ended today.

Team Games Back 6 Golden State Warriors 12.5 7 Minnesota Timberwolves 12.5 8 Dallas Mavericks 12.5 9 Los Angeles Lakers 14.0 10 New Orleans Pelicans 14.0 11 Utah Jazz 14.5 12 Oklahoma City Thunder 15.0 13 Portland Trail Blazers 15.0 14 San Antonio Spurs 29.5 15 Houston Rockets 31.0

Rockets Team Stats

The Rockets have put together a 15-51 record so far this season.

The Rockets have a 9-23 record at home and a 6-28 record on the road.

The Rockets have won two games (2-2) when playing as the favorite, while going 13-49 when listed as underdogs.

The Rockets have won only one contest when favored by three or fewer points this season (1-1) and one game when favored by 3.5 or more points (1-1).

While the Rockets are victorious in two games this season when they were playing as underdogs by three or fewer points (2-4), they are 11-45 when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Rockets' Top Players

Jalen Green leads the Rockets in scoring, tallying 21.8 points per game to go with 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists.

Houston's leading rebounder is Alperen Sengun, averaging 8.8 boards per game, and its best passer is Kevin Porter Jr. with 5.7 assists per game.

The Rockets get the most three-point shooting production out of Green, who knocks down 2.5 threes per game.

Tari Eason is Houston's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Jabari Smith Jr. leads them in blocks with 0.9 per contest.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.