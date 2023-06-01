The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
  • Pena has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 25 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
28 GP 25
17 (60.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
6 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
15 (53.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
4 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
9 (32.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
  • Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
  • The 23-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
