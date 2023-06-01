Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Jeremy Pena, who went 2-for-3 last time in action, battle Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park, Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Twins.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Reid Detmers
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has an OPS of .746, fueled by an OBP of .307 and a team-best slugging percentage of .440 this season.
- Pena has picked up a hit in 34 of 53 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In 15.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 25 of 53 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.205
|AVG
|.288
|.275
|OBP
|.316
|.425
|SLG
|.438
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|16/3
|K/BB
|22/3
|5
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|25
|17 (60.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (68.0%)
|6 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (36.0%)
|15 (53.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (40.0%)
|4 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (16.0%)
|9 (32.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (36.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.25).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs allowed (62 total, 1.1 per game).
- Detmers gets the start for the Angels, his 10th of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.93 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the lefty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing 10 hits.
- The 23-year-old has a 4.93 ERA and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season, while allowing a batting average of .280 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.