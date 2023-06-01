Reid Detmers gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023

Thursday, June 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros are 20th in MLB action with 58 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.

Houston's .391 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.

Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (246 total).

The Astros' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.

The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 10 K/9 to pace MLB.

Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Valdez is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this game.

Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/27/2023 Athletics W 6-3 Away Framber Valdez Austin Pruitt 5/28/2023 Athletics W 10-1 Away Cristian Javier Ken Waldichuk 5/29/2023 Twins L 7-5 Home J.P. France Sonny Gray 5/30/2023 Twins W 5-1 Home Brandon Bielak Joe Ryan 5/31/2023 Twins L 8-2 Home Hunter Brown Louie Varland 6/1/2023 Angels - Home Framber Valdez Reid Detmers 6/2/2023 Angels - Home Cristian Javier Shohei Ohtani 6/3/2023 Angels - Home J.P. France Patrick Sandoval 6/4/2023 Angels - Home Brandon Bielak Griffin Canning 6/5/2023 Blue Jays - Away Hunter Brown Alek Manoah 6/6/2023 Blue Jays - Away Framber Valdez Kevin Gausman

