How to Watch the Astros vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 1
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Reid Detmers gets the nod on the mound for the Los Angeles Angels against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 20th in MLB action with 58 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- Houston's .391 slugging percentage ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Astros are 19th in the majors with a .243 batting average.
- Houston is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.5 runs per game (246 total).
- The Astros' .315 on-base percentage ranks 20th in baseball.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-fewest average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 10 K/9 to pace MLB.
- Houston has the first-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.27).
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.202).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 12th of the season. He is 5-4 with a 2.38 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics, the left-hander tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- Valdez is aiming to register his third straight quality start in this game.
- Valdez will try to go five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 6.5 innings per outing.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/27/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Austin Pruitt
|5/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-1
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Ken Waldichuk
|5/29/2023
|Twins
|L 7-5
|Home
|J.P. France
|Sonny Gray
|5/30/2023
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Joe Ryan
|5/31/2023
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Louie Varland
|6/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Reid Detmers
|6/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Shohei Ohtani
|6/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|J.P. France
|Patrick Sandoval
|6/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Brandon Bielak
|Griffin Canning
|6/5/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Alek Manoah
|6/6/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Kevin Gausman
