Astros vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 1
Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (32-23) and the Los Angeles Angels (30-27) at Minute Maid Park should be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-2, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on June 1.
The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez (5-4, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Angels will turn to Reid Detmers (0-4, 4.93 ERA).
Astros vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Astros vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Angels 3.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Houston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros are 4-4-0 ATS over their last 10 games.
- This season, the Astros have been favored 39 times and won 22, or 56.4%, of those games.
- Houston has a record of 13-6 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Astros, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.
- Houston has scored 246 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.27).
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 27
|@ Athletics
|W 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Austin Pruitt
|May 28
|@ Athletics
|W 10-1
|Cristian Javier vs Ken Waldichuk
|May 29
|Twins
|L 7-5
|J.P. France vs Sonny Gray
|May 30
|Twins
|W 5-1
|Brandon Bielak vs Joe Ryan
|May 31
|Twins
|L 8-2
|Hunter Brown vs Louie Varland
|June 1
|Angels
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Reid Detmers
|June 2
|Angels
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Shohei Ohtani
|June 3
|Angels
|-
|J.P. France vs Patrick Sandoval
|June 4
|Angels
|-
|Brandon Bielak vs Griffin Canning
|June 5
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Alek Manoah
|June 6
|@ Blue Jays
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Kevin Gausman
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.