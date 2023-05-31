Riley Greene and Adolis Garcia will be among the stars on display when the Detroit Tigers face the Texas Rangers on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET, at Comerica Park.

Rangers vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Time: 1:10 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers have hit 71 homers this season, which ranks ninth in the league.

Fueled by 188 extra-base hits, Texas ranks fourth in MLB with a .451 slugging percentage this season.

No team has a better batting average than the .272 AVG the Rangers have posted this season.

Texas has scored the most runs (344) in baseball so far this year.

The Rangers are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .340.

The Rangers rank 13th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.8 whiffs per contest.

Texas averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Texas has the third-best ERA (3.69) in the majors this season.

The Rangers have a combined WHIP of just 1.190 as a pitching staff, which is the third-best in baseball this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rangers will send Dane Dunning (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start this season.

The right-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in 5 2/3 innings pitched against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday, May 22.

He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.

Dunning has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 5/26/2023 Orioles W 12-2 Away Jon Gray Grayson Rodriguez 5/27/2023 Orioles W 5-3 Away Andrew Heaney Dean Kremer 5/28/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away Cody Bradford Kyle Bradish 5/29/2023 Tigers W 5-0 Away Nathan Eovaldi Matthew Boyd 5/30/2023 Tigers W 10-6 Away Martín Pérez Alex Faedo 5/31/2023 Tigers - Away Dane Dunning Joey Wentz 6/2/2023 Mariners - Home Jon Gray Luis Castillo 6/3/2023 Mariners - Home Andrew Heaney Marco Gonzales 6/4/2023 Mariners - Home Nathan Eovaldi Bryce Miller 6/5/2023 Cardinals - Home Martín Pérez Adam Wainwright 6/6/2023 Cardinals - Home Dane Dunning Miles Mikolas

