On Wednesday, Nate Lowe (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) in his last game against the Tigers.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .274 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 55th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 91st in slugging.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 79.6% of his 54 games this year, with at least two hits in 24.1% of them.

He has gone deep in five games this season (9.3%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has had an RBI in 23 games this year (42.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), he has scored, and in nine of those games (16.7%) he has scored more than once.

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 18 .254 AVG .263 .359 OBP .313 .463 SLG .382 8 XBH 7 3 HR 1 12 RBI 12 16/10 K/BB 18/6 0 SB 0 Home Away 24 GP 30 18 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 25 (83.3%) 5 (20.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (26.7%) 13 (54.2%) Games w/1+ Run 16 (53.3%) 3 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.7%) 12 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

