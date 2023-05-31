Marcus Semien Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcus Semien -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on May 31 at 1:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien has an OPS of .849, fueled by an OBP of .365 to go with a slugging percentage of .484. All three of those stats lead Texas hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.
- Semien is batting .273 during his last outings and is on a 19-game hitting streak.
- Semien has picked up a hit in 44 of 54 games this year, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has gone deep in eight games this season (14.8%), leaving the park in 3.2% of his plate appearances.
- Semien has driven in a run in 29 games this year (53.7%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (18.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 35 games this season, with multiple runs 10 times.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.329
|.329
|OBP
|.420
|.348
|SLG
|.592
|5
|XBH
|10
|1
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|22
|13/9
|K/BB
|17/12
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|30
|17 (70.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|27 (90.0%)
|9 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (33.3%)
|14 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (70.0%)
|1 (4.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (23.3%)
|8 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|21 (70.0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-5) takes the mound for the Tigers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 7.80 ERA in 42 2/3 innings pitched, with 35 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, the lefty tossed four innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 10 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 7.80 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .307 to opposing batters.
