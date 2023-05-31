Josh Jung Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 31
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Josh Jung (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.
Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Jung? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rangers Injury Report
|Rangers vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Tigers
|Rangers vs Tigers Odds
|Rangers vs Tigers Prediction
|Rangers vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
Josh Jung At The Plate
- Jung has 59 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .291 with 23 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
- Jung will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last games.
- Jung has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (19.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Jung has driven in a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (21.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 51.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|17
|.302
|AVG
|.194
|.353
|OBP
|.234
|.587
|SLG
|.361
|8
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|3
|14
|RBI
|11
|23/5
|K/BB
|24/3
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|30
|16 (76.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|23 (76.7%)
|8 (38.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|9 (30.0%)
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (50.0%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (16.7%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (36.7%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .307 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.