On Wednesday, Josh Jung (batting .425 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Josh Jung At The Plate

  • Jung has 59 hits, which ranks first among Texas hitters this season, while batting .291 with 23 extra-base hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 77th, and he is 17th in the league in slugging.
  • Jung will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with one homer in his last games.
  • Jung has picked up a hit in 76.5% of his 51 games this season, with multiple hits in 33.3% of those games.
  • Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 10 of them (19.6%), and in 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Jung has driven in a run in 18 games this year (35.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (21.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 51.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (21.6%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

16 GP 17
.302 AVG .194
.353 OBP .234
.587 SLG .361
8 XBH 6
5 HR 3
14 RBI 11
23/5 K/BB 24/3
0 SB 1
21 GP 30
16 (76.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 23 (76.7%)
8 (38.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (30.0%)
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (50.0%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (16.7%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (36.7%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Tigers' 4.53 team ERA ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (68 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Wentz (1-5 with a 7.80 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 11th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Friday, the left-hander went four innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.80, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .307 batting average against him.
