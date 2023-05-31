The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Louie Varland

Louie Varland TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .245.

In 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%) Pena has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).

He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.

In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .205 AVG .288 .275 OBP .316 .425 SLG .438 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 8 16/3 K/BB 22/3 5 SB 1 Home Away 27 GP 25 16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%) 5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%) 15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%) 4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%) 9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

