The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.184 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-2) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Louie Varland
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 11 walks while hitting .245.
  • In 33 of 52 games this year (63.5%) Pena has had a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (26.9%).
  • He has gone deep in 15.4% of his games in 2023 (eight of 52), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Pena has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.5% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In 48.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.205 AVG .288
.275 OBP .316
.425 SLG .438
8 XBH 7
4 HR 2
12 RBI 8
16/3 K/BB 22/3
5 SB 1
Home Away
27 GP 25
16 (59.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (68.0%)
5 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 9 (36.0%)
15 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (40.0%)
4 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (16.0%)
9 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (36.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9 to pace MLB.
  • The Twins have a 3.46 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (53 total, one per game).
  • Varland makes the start for the Twins, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.24 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • In six games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.24, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .259 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.