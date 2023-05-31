When the Houston Astros (32-22) and Minnesota Twins (28-27) match up in the series rubber match at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday, May 31, Hunter Brown will get the ball for the Astros, while the Twins will send Louie Varland to the mound. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Twins have +150 odds to upset. Houston is the favorite on the run line (-1.5). The total for the game has been set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Wednesday, May 31, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Brown - HOU (5-1, 3.28 ERA) vs Varland - MIN (2-1, 4.24 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won 22, or 57.9%, of the 38 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have a record of 12-4 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (75% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Astros were favored on the moneyline in eight of their last 10 games, and they went 6-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Houston combined with its opponents to go over the run total four times.

The Twins have been victorious in six, or 30%, of the 20 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Twins have played as an underdog of +150 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Twins had a record of 2-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+230) José Abreu 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+175) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+145) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 3rd 1st Win AL West -140 - 1st

