Astros vs. Twins: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Houston Astros and Minnesota Twins take the field on Wednesday at 8:10 PM ET. Yordan Alvarez and Willi Castro have been on a tear in recent games for their respective teams.
The Astros are favored in this one, at -185, while the underdog Twins have +150 odds to win. Houston (-1.5) is the favorite on the run line. The over/under for the contest is listed at 8 runs.
Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, May 31, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Astros
|-185
|+150
|8
|-120
|+100
|-1.5
|+110
|-135
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 6-2 in those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have four wins against the spread in their last eight chances.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 22 of the 38 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (57.9%).
- Houston has gone 12-4 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Astros a 64.9% chance to win.
- Houston has played in 54 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 26 times (26-27-1).
- The Astros are 4-4-0 ATS this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|15-12
|17-10
|11-7
|20-15
|22-17
|9-5
