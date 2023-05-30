The Texas Rangers, including Travis Jankowski (.267 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 96 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Alex Faedo and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Travis Jankowski Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Comerica Park
  • Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
  • TV Channel: BSDET
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Travis Jankowski At The Plate

  • Jankowski is hitting .292 with five doubles, a triple and seven walks.
  • Jankowski has recorded a hit in 14 of 25 games this year (56.0%), including five multi-hit games (20.0%).
  • In 25 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Jankowski has driven in a run in seven games this season (28.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In 44.0% of his games this year (11 of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Travis Jankowski Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 13
.276 AVG .316
.364 OBP .381
.345 SLG .447
2 XBH 4
0 HR 0
5 RBI 4
3/3 K/BB 12/4
3 SB 2
10 GP 15
7 (70.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (26.7%)
3 (30.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (53.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
4 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
  • The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 21 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
