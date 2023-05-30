Robbie Grossman Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Robbie Grossman, with a slugging percentage of .303 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers, with Alex Faedo on the hill, May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Robbie Grossman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Robbie Grossman At The Plate
- Grossman is batting .246 with six doubles, six home runs and 16 walks.
- Grossman has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 46 games this year, with more than one hit in 17.4% of those games.
- He has homered in 13.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 46), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Grossman has driven in a run in 16 games this year (34.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (17.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 15.2%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|13
|.294
|AVG
|.173
|.367
|OBP
|.228
|.529
|SLG
|.173
|6
|XBH
|0
|3
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|4
|15/7
|K/BB
|16/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|24
|16 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (62.5%)
|4 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (16.7%)
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (45.8%)
|3 (13.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|8 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (33.3%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to allow 67 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Faedo makes the start for the Tigers, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 4.15 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- In four games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .188 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.