Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers (34-19) will visit Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers (25-27) at Comerica Park on Tuesday, May 30, with a start time of 6:40 PM ET.

The Rangers are listed as -130 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Tigers (+110). Texas is favored on the run line (-1.5 with +120 odds). The over/under is 9 runs for this matchup.

Rangers vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Comerica Park Probable Pitchers: Martin Perez - TEX (6-1, 3.83 ERA) vs Alex Faedo - DET (1-2, 4.15 ERA)

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Rangers vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

The Rangers have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 19 (67.9%) of those contests.

The Rangers have a 16-7 record (winning 69.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for Texas.

The Rangers went 6-1 over the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Texas and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 19, or 43.2%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Tigers have a mark of 17-21 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 3-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents are 7-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rangers vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Marcus Semien 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Corey Seager 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+130) Josh Jung 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Jonah Heim 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Nate Lowe 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+160)

Rangers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2000 9th 2nd Win AL West +225 - 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.