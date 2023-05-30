Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Alex Faedo on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +115 moneyline odds. Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

  • Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: BSDET
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan
  • Venue: Comerica Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Rangers -140 +115 9 +100 -120 -1.5 +120 -145

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

  • The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rangers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
    • Texas games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

  • The Rangers have won 67.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (19-9).
  • When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games).
  • The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.
  • Texas has played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-20-2).
  • The Rangers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
16-8 18-11 16-5 18-14 23-14 11-5

