Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will see Alex Faedo on the mound for the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 6:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +115 moneyline odds. Texas is a 1.5-run favorite (at +120 odds). The total is 9 runs for the game.

Rangers vs. Tigers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSDET

BSDET Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 +100 -120 -1.5 +120 -145

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rangers and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rangers have two wins against the spread in their last three chances. Texas games have finished below the point total three straight times, and the average total during this stretch was 8.7 runs.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 67.9% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (19-9).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -140 or shorter, Texas has a 16-5 record (winning 76.2% of its games).

The Rangers have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this matchup.

Texas has played in 52 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-20-2).

The Rangers have a 4-1-0 record against the spread this season (covering 80% of the time).

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 16-8 18-11 16-5 18-14 23-14 11-5

