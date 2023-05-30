Nate Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rangers vs. Tigers - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Lowe and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Detroit Tigers and Alex Faedo on May 30 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Tigers.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Alex Faedo
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 56th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage, and 86th in slugging.
- In 42 of 53 games this season (79.2%) Lowe has had a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (22.6%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's homered in five of them (9.4%), and in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (41.5%), with two or more RBI in six of those contests (11.3%).
- He has scored in 52.8% of his games this season (28 of 53), with two or more runs eight times (15.1%).
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.254
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.313
|.463
|SLG
|.382
|8
|XBH
|7
|3
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|12
|16/10
|K/BB
|18/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|29
|18 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|24 (82.8%)
|5 (20.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (24.1%)
|13 (54.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (51.7%)
|3 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (6.9%)
|12 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|10 (34.5%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.44 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (67 total, 1.3 per game).
- Faedo (1-2) takes the mound for the Tigers in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 4.15 ERA in 21 2/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.15, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .188 against him.
