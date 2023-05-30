On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), with multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).

In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 18 games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 18 .246 AVG .281 .364 OBP .347 .415 SLG .453 5 XBH 5 3 HR 3 11 RBI 13 12/12 K/BB 11/8 2 SB 3 Home Away 26 GP 26 16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%) 7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%) 9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%) 4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%) 11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings