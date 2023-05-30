Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - May 30
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
- Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), with multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).
- In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 18 games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|18
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.364
|OBP
|.347
|.415
|SLG
|.453
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|3
|11
|RBI
|13
|12/12
|K/BB
|11/8
|2
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|26
|16 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|19 (73.1%)
|7 (26.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (26.9%)
|9 (34.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (34.6%)
|4 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (11.5%)
|11 (42.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (42.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Ryan (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.21 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
