On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (.324 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in slugging percentage (.443) thanks to 17 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 49th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 77th in the league in slugging.
  • Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 67.3% of his games this season (35 of 52), with multiple hits 14 times (26.9%).
  • In 13.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Tucker has driven home a run in 22 games this season (42.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • In 18 games this season (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 18
.246 AVG .281
.364 OBP .347
.415 SLG .453
5 XBH 5
3 HR 3
11 RBI 13
12/12 K/BB 11/8
2 SB 3
Home Away
26 GP 26
16 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (73.1%)
7 (26.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (26.9%)
9 (34.6%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (34.6%)
4 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (11.5%)
11 (42.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (42.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.9 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.43).
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 51 home runs (0.9 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Ryan (7-1) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 11th start of the season. He has a 2.21 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty tossed five innings against the San Francisco Giants, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks fifth in ERA (2.21), third in WHIP (.951), and 14th in K/9 (10.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
